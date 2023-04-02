Ukraine fumes as Russia takes over UN Security Council presidency: 'Slap in the face...'

Russia took over the United Nations Security Council on Friday in the wake of its President Vladimir Putin being. accused of committing war crimes. This move has angered Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has referred to it as absurd and destructive.

In February 2022, when Moscow troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was the last time Russia held the rotating presidency of the body responsible for maintaining peace and combating acts of international aggression.

Absurd and destructive news: Zelenskyy

"We...have some obviously absurd and destructive news," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address, stating that a five-month-old boy was killed in Russian shelling on Friday

"And at the same time Russia is chairing the UN Security Council. It's hard to imagine anything that proves more the total bankruptcy of such institutions," Zelenskyy said.

The presidency among the 15 members rotates alphabetically every month. Despite being mainly procedural, the Kremlin and other Russian officials promised to "exercise all its rights" while in the position. On Thursday, the United States urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" as it assumes the role, acknowledging that there was no way to prevent Moscow from taking the post.

An arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children's rights was issued in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), an international justice body not affiliated with the UN. The warrant accused them of the war crime of unlawfully deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Slap in the face to the international community: Ukraine FM

Following Russia's presidency of the Security Council, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described it as a "slap in the face to the international community," while Zelenskyy argued that it was time for a comprehensive revamp of global institutions, including the Security Council.

"Reform is obviously necessary to prevent a terrorist state - and any other state that wants to be a terrorist - from destroying the peace," he said.

The war, which has resulted in thousands of casualties, the devastation of Ukrainian cities, and the displacement of millions of civilians, continues to see Russia occupy parts of the country and advance with its attack in the east, after 400 days.

Zelenskyy's advisor hits out at Iran

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, an advisor to Zelenskyy, criticized Iran, which Kyiv and its allies claim is providing Russia with weaponry. Iran has denied allegations of providing arms to Russia.

Yermak, referring to Iran's Islamic Republic Day holiday, wrote on Twitter: "It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran - another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the U.N. Security Council."