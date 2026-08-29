 Who Is Zhao Zongqi? China Removes PLA General Behind Doklam, Galwan Standoffs With India
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Who Is Zhao Zongqi? China Removes PLA General Behind Doklam, Galwan Standoffs With India

China removed former PLA Western Theatre Command chief General Zhao Zongqi, who led forces during the 2017 Doklam standoff and 2020 Galwan clash with India, from its top political advisory body. The CPPCC Standing Committee also relieved Zhao of two other posts. Beijing has given no reason for his removal or announced any investigation against him

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Who Is Zhao Zongqi? China Removes PLA General Behind Doklam, Galwan Standoffs With India
Zhao Zongqi | US Army

Beijing: China has removed former Western Theatre Command chief General Zhao Zongqi, who led the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) during the 2017 Doklam standoff and the 2020 Galwan clash with India, from the country’s top political advisory body. Zhao was reportedly the officer who authorised the Galwan operation to “teach India a lesson.”

The Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) stripped Zhao of his membership and relieved him of two other posts, India Today reported.

China has not provided an explanation for Zhao’s removal or announced any probe against him. The move is being viewed as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s years-long purge of the PLA.

The action comes just weeks ahead of Xi Jinping's likely visit to India to participate in the Brics Summit in New Delhi.

Who is General Zhao Zongqi?

General Zhao Zongqi headed the PLA’s Western Theatre Command from 2016 to 2020. He was appointed its first commander when the theatre was established as part of the PLA’s military reforms in 2016.

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His responsibilities included overseeing the entire disputed India-China border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In 2020, he officially handed over command to General Zhang Xudong after reaching the standard retirement age.

Earlier on Friday, senior generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were also removed from the state Central Military Commission.

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