Nepal Opens Door to Foreign Rescue Aid After Bhotekoshi-Trishuli Flash Flood Disaster; India, China Get Nod

Nepal has reversed its initial decision to decline foreign search-and-rescue teams following the devastating flash floods that struck the country’s Himalayan region on August 26, allowing limited specialised assistance from India, China, Australia and South Korea.

According to India Today, the government initially maintained that Nepal’s own security agencies, including the Nepali Army and police, had sufficient capacity to conduct rescue operations. Kathmandu also cited difficulties faced during the 2015 earthquake, when the arrival of large numbers of international rescue teams created coordination and logistical challenges.

Targeted Foreign Assistance Approved

The decision was reconsidered within roughly a day as countries pressed for assistance amid concerns over their nationals reported missing in the disaster. An inter-ministerial committee, following an assessment by Nepal’s National Disaster Management Centre, approved specialised foreign assistance in areas where domestic capabilities were limited.

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News18 reported that the assistance will primarily focus on tunnel rescues, particularly at damaged hydropower projects, along with DNA testing and forensic identification of bodies. Nepal has not opened the door to unrestricted deployment of foreign rescue teams, with the government maintaining control over overall search-and-rescue operations.

India Offers Rescue Teams, Equipment

India has offered specialised National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and equipment, including personnel trained in tunnel rescue. It has also offered medical assistance and Bailey bridges to help restore connectivity in affected areas.

According to The Straits Times, India has already sent substantial relief supplies to Nepal through Indian Air Force flights, including tents, blankets and medicines. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also held discussions with his Nepali counterpart over the humanitarian response.

China, Australia And South Korea Also Cleared

China has also been cleared to provide specialised assistance, with rescue-related coordination taking place in areas close to the Nepal-China border. Australia and South Korea have likewise been permitted to send experts and technicians for specific requirements.

South Korea had already mobilised elements of its disaster-response assistance and offered additional support following the floods.

Massive Destruction Across Himalayan Region

The flash floods followed a high-altitude landslide or debris flow involving ice, mud and rocks near the Nepal-China border. The surge severely affected areas along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, particularly in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

Settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure were damaged or swept away, while rescue teams continued searching for survivors and missing people.

Death Toll, Missing Persons Continue To Rise

Casualty figures have continued to change as rescue and recovery operations progress. Recent reports have put the death toll in Nepal at roughly 469 to more than 579, while additional deaths have been reported on the Tibet side of the border.

Hundreds of people are also reported missing, including foreign nationals. Reports have cited approximately 288 Indians and around 100 Chinese nationals among those unaccounted for, along with nationals from countries including the United States, Ukraine, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Nepal To Lead Overall Rescue Operations

Despite the U-turn, Nepal remains in charge of the primary search-and-rescue effort. Foreign assistance is being brought in selectively to address specific technical and operational gaps rather than through a broad deployment of international rescue teams.

As recovery operations continue, casualty and missing-person figures are expected to evolve, while humanitarian supplies, financial assistance and technical support from several countries continue reaching Nepal.