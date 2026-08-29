Nepal Flash Floods Leave MP Families Anxious, Control Room Gets 8 Missing-Person Reports | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eight reports related to persons missing in the Nepal flash flood have been received in two days by the control room set up by the Madhya Pradesh government in New Delhi till Friday evening.

On Thursday, one complaint regarding two missing sisters was received by the control room. It is informed that information about two missing engineers was received through email.

They were working on a hydro project and since the incident, their family members have not been able to get information about their whereabouts. Information about a missing person was received on WhatsApp.

The message was sent by a family residing in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They had sought help from the MP control room. Through a call, a family from Sultanpur in Raisen district filed a complaint that their family members were missing in Nepal.

Unclear information poses challenge

Control room officials informed that the calls or messages received do not contain properly written information. Officials are facing problems in segregating the information.