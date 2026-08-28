'Cheeni Ro Rahi Hai, Pyaaz Mehengi Ho Gayi Hai,' MP Congress Stages Protest In Bhopal Over Inflation | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a protest in Bhopal on Friday, drawing the government's attention to the rising prices of onions and sugar.

According to information, the protest was staged in Kolar, where protesters sat on the ground wearing garlands made of onions and raised slogans against rising prices and inflation.

A video of the protest also surfaced on social media, showing protesters sitting on the road with an LPG cylinder, several placards and sugar packed in a polythene bag.

Party workers said, “Cheeni ro rahi hai, pyaaz mehenga ho gaya hai. Aur lagataar jis tarah se inke mantri keh rahe hain, shakkar mat khao, khana mat khao. Aap sochiye, ye sarkar chahti kya hai? Hamari maang hai ki sarkar jaage. Ye ek sanketik pradarshan hai. Sarkar jaag jaye…”

"(Sugar prices are rising, and onions have become expensive. On top of that, the way the government ministers keep making statements such as, ‘Eat sugar, but don’t eat food,’ makes you wonder what this government actually wants. Our demand is simple - the government should wake up. This is a symbolic protest to draw the government’s attention to the issue)."

The party workers also raised slogans against the government and demanded steps to control the rising prices of essential commodities.

They said the increasing cost of everyday grocery items is putting additional pressure on household budgets and making it difficult for ordinary families to manage their daily expenses.

Onion prices in Bhopal vary across markets, with retail rates currently ranging from around ₹50 to ₹70 per kg depending on the variety, while sugar prices have risen to around ₹70 per kg in some retail markets.