'Mat Khao, Doctors Shakkar Ko Acha Nahi Mante...' MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's Reaction On Soaring Sugar Prices Viral; 'Acha Hua Kapde Mehenge Nahi Hue,' Netizens' Sarcastic Reply— VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's reaction to rising sugar prices has left the netizens speechless on social media.

He was heard saying in the now viral video, "Shakkar achi nahi hoti. Main toh kehta hu khoob mehengi ho jaye. " (Sugar is anyway not good for health. I am fine even if the prices shoot up further.)

Vijaywargiya was speaking to the media on Wednesday, when a media person sought his reaction to the soaring sugar prices.

Laughingly, the minister replied, "Ap patrakaro mein se aadhe log toh mithai nahi khate ho. Acha, main toh kehta hu khoob mehengi ho jaye. Bas bacchoo k liye control se sasti mil jaye. Warna 40 saal ke upar shakkar khana doctor, Ayureveda bilkul bhi acha nahi mante. Ek bar gud khalo, par shakkar achi nahi hai."

(I am sure 50% of the mediapersons present here would be maintaining distance from the sweets. We can avail sugar at cheap prices from the govt. fair price shops for our children. But, for anybody above 40 years of age, sugar is not considered healthy. They can still have jaggery once in a while but must strictly avoid sugar. Even doctors & Ayurveda advise keeping away from sugar.)

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya: "Sugar should become very expensive. Only children should get cheap sugar at fair price shops."



"Anyone above 40 shouldn't be eating sugar anyway; doctors and Ayurveda advise against it." pic.twitter.com/OQJRJzqQCT — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 27, 2026

Netizens express dissatisfaction

The clip spread like a wildfire on social media, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the minister's advice.

One of the users commented, "Ap kya cheeni khana band kar de BJP leaders ki advice le kar!" (Should we stop eating sugar on BJP leaders' advice!).

Another jumped in with a sarcastic reply, "Ye toh acha hua kapde mehenge nahi hua, warna toh bina kapde ke ghumte sab..." (Great, the cloth prices have not increased; otherwise, according to this philosophy, many would have had to stay naked!)

Congress rakes up Sitharaman's onion remark

At the same time, opposition Congress also posted a reel, drawing parallels between the reaction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over inflation.

It further accused the government of being insensitive to the inflation concerns.

A few years ago, when onion prices skyrocketed, and the Finance Minister Sithraman was questioned in the parliament, she said, "Mujhe nahi pata, main toh pyaz aur lehsun zyada khati nahi!" (I don't feel the pinch because I don't consume onion and garlic.)