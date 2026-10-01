Who Is The Omani Co-Pilot Who Attacked Captain Smit Machchhar In Flydubai Cockpit? All You Need To Know |

A routine Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned into a mid-air emergency after an Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the Indian captain inside the cockpit and attempted to interfere with the aircraft's controls.

The incident involving Flydubai Flight FZ1073 is now being investigated by authorities in Israel and Saudi Arabia, with Israeli officials examining whether it could amount to an attempted terrorist attack. The motive, however, has not been conclusively established.

Who is the Omani Co-Pilot?

The alleged attacker has not been publicly named. Israeli officials have identified him as an Omani national, while reports indicate that he joined Flydubai around eight months before the incident.

A fellow pilot, speaking anonymously to Israel's Channel 16, reportedly described the man's behaviour as unusually strict in religious matters. The colleague claimed that he prayed frequently during the day and refused to shake hands with women.

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Some reports have used the description "religious extremist" for the co-pilot. However, authorities have not established that his religious practices were connected to the alleged attack, and his motive remains under investigation.

His presence on a flight bound for Israel has also raised questions because Oman does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Flight plunges thousands of feet

The confrontation reportedly began while the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was flying towards Israel. The co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar before attempting to interfere with the aircraft's controls.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft rapidly losing altitude, with reports indicating a descent of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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Passengers eventually forced their way into the cockpit and helped restrain the alleged attacker. Machchhar, despite being seriously wounded, reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene.

Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

The aircraft diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. All 174 people aboard survived, although the captain and others sustained injuries.

Captain Machchhar has since received widespread praise for his actions. Reuters and other international outlets reported that the Mumbai-born pilot played a crucial role in helping prevent a catastrophe.