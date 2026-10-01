What Weapon Did Flydubai's Omani Pilot Use To Attack Indian Captain Smit Machchhar?

What Weapon Did Flydubai's Omani Pilot Use To Attack Indian Co-Pilot Smit Machchhar? | X/ @Rv6aP

The cockpit of a passenger aircraft is among the most restricted spaces in commercial aviation. Yet, during the terrifying Flydubai FZ1073 incident, a violent struggle erupted inside it at 30,000 feet, leaving the captain badly injured and the aircraft plunging thousands of feet.

As investigators piece together what happened, attention has turned to the object allegedly used against Indian-origin Captain Smit Machchhar. While initial accounts referred to a knife, sources have now suggested that the weapon could have been the aircraft's own emergency crash axe — an item already stored inside the cockpit.

According to sources cited by Times Now, the Omani co-pilot may have used the aircraft's emergency crash axe during the confrontation with Captain Machchhar. The theory is significant because a crash axe is not an item secretly brought onto an aircraft by a passenger — it is part of emergency equipment carried on commercial planes.

Reuters, however, said it could not independently determine what weapon was used. Pilots speaking to the news agency also pointed out that crew members may have access to items such as metal knives from meal service, while crash axes are available in many cockpits. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told media outlets that Machchhar was attacked with a crash axe.

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What is a crash axe and why is it kept in the cockpit?

A crash axe is an emergency tool designed to help flight crews deal with situations such as fires or obstructions inside an aircraft. Depending on the aircraft and applicable aviation regulations, emergency equipment of this kind is kept accessible to crew members.

Its presence inside a cockpit therefore does not indicate that a weapon was deliberately brought aboard.

The incident has nevertheless highlighted an unusual vulnerability: an object intended to help pilots respond to an emergency could potentially be used during an attack from inside the flight deck.

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Captain Smit Machchhar injured during mid-air struggle

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when a violent confrontation broke out inside the cockpit.

Israeli officials said the co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 subsequently went through a dramatic loss of altitude, dropping from more than 30,000 feet in a matter of seconds.

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The aircraft transmitted emergency signals as the situation unfolded, while Israeli fighter jets were reportedly scrambled amid fears over the aircraft's safety.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter the flight deck and overpower the alleged attacker.

The captain was left heavily injured and bleeding and was taken to a hospital after the aircraft diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia. He underwent surgery and was later reported to be in stable condition.

Once the cockpit door was opened, passengers and crew members rushed forward.

Videos recorded after the confrontation showed two injured men inside the flight deck, with passengers restraining the alleged attacker. The situation was eventually brought under control.

Two off-duty Flydubai pilots who happened to be travelling on the aircraft then helped take over the flight deck and safely land the aircraft at Tabuk's Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

All passengers and crew survived the incident.