Who Is Stephen Miller? Donald Trump Appoints Longtime Immigration Adviser As New White House Chief Of Staff | X/WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller, one of his closest political aides and the driving force behind several of his hardline immigration policies, as the new White House chief of staff.

Announcing the decision on Truth Social on Friday, Trump described the 41-year-old as 'one of my most trusted advisors'. Miller will replace Susie Wiles and assume charge on Monday. The appointment comes days after Republicans suffered a setback in the midterm elections, with Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Miller’s elevation places a key figure behind Trump’s immigration agenda at the centre of White House operations, even as his role in controversial policies is likely to attract greater scrutiny from congressional Democrats.

From Conservative Activist To Trump Aide

Miller developed his conservative credentials during his school and university years. At Santa Monica High School, he criticised what he considered liberal policies on local radio programmes. At Duke University, he led the Duke Conservative Union and defended three lacrosse players accused of rape.

After graduating, he worked as a legislative aide to Republican lawmakers, including Senator Jeff Sessions. He joined Trump's presidential campaign in January 2016 and became instrumental in shaping his speeches and political messaging.

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Following Trump's election victory, Miller served as a senior adviser and speechwriter. He helped formulate the administration's 2018 'Zero Tolerance' border policy, which led to thousands of migrant children being separated from their parents. He also advocated ending the DACA programme and supported the 2017 travel restrictions targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

His political positions drew criticism after the Southern Poverty Law Center published emails in 2019 that it said showed his support for white nationalist websites and ideologies. Democratic lawmakers then demanded his removal, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Miller's Role In Trump's Second Term

Miller returned to the White House in January 2025 as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. He has since been a central figure in Trump's mass deportation campaign.

In May 2025, he told Fox News that the administration was targeting at least 3,000 arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents daily. He has also defended aggressive immigration enforcement operations and Trump's attempts to restrict birthright citizenship.

Miller has backed the administration's actions against individuals accused of undermining US foreign policy through their support for Palestinian rights. He has also defended Trump's military actions abroad, supported the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and argued that the US could assert control over Greenland through military power.

What Does A Chief Of Staff Do?

The White House chief of staff manages presidential staff, oversees appointments, coordinates daily operations and advises the president on policy. The position also controls access to the president and the flow of information reaching the Oval Office, making it one of the most influential roles in the administration.