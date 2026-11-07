Donald Trump Appoints Stephen Miller As White House Chief Of Staff, Susie Wiles Moves To Political Operation Amid Democratic Gains In Congress |

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over as the White House Chief of Staff from November 9, while incumbent Susie Wiles will move to the Trump political operation.

In a post shared on Truth Social on Friday (local time), Trump described Miller as one of his most trusted advisers and praised Wiles for her work as Chief of Staff.

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"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Earlier, Trump had shared an image on Truth Social featuring a red baseball cap bearing the word “VETO”. He subsequently told Fox News that the presidential veto was among the strongest powers available to the US President.

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“It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto — it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them,” Trump said.

The Democratic victory has significantly altered the balance of power in Washington, with the party gaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The shift is expected to increase congressional scrutiny of Trump's administration through investigations, hearings and subpoenas, while Democrats could also seek to block his judicial and Cabinet nominees.

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna described the electoral outcome as a major repudiation of Trump and predicted that Democrats could secure a substantial House majority.

“It's going to be over 250 seats. We may get as big a majority as we had under Obama in 2008. This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump,” Khanna said.

He added that voters were primarily concerned about the rising cost of living and the ongoing war, stressing that Democrats would focus on reducing expenses related to healthcare, childcare and essential commodities.

While Trump has signalled that he is prepared to use his veto authority against legislation he opposes, he has also indicated that he does not want the next two years to be dominated by political confrontation.

“I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything,” he told Politico.

Under Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution, the President can reject legislation passed by Congress. Lawmakers can override a regular presidential veto, but only with a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)