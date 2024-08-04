Who Is Rahat Rao? Alleged ISI Man Set On Fire In Canada

Rahat Rao | X

Rahat Rao, a Pakistani-origin man who allegedly works for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was set on fire in Canada's Surrey on August 2, 2024. Media report say that Rao has been taken to hospital but is in serious condition.

As per information released by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the attack took place at 1:10 pm PT near 10200-block of City Parkway. The RCMP said that Rao was attacked by a man who first threw a fire accelerant on Rao and then set him ablaze.

Who is Rahat Rao?

Rahat Rao's name has often been associated with anti-India elements base in Canada, particularly pro-Khalistan elements.

Multiple news reports have said that Rahat Rao and Tariq Kiyani were planted in Canada to support anti-India activities. In addition to supporting pro-Khalistan elements; Rao and Kiyani along with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun were running drug trade and illegal immigration business which was their main source of funding.

Rao's name is also linked with killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was a pro-Khalistani figure who was assassinated in June, 2023. Although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that 'Indian agents' were against Nijjar's killing, it is suspected that ISI had a hand in eliminating him. It is believed that Rao and Kiyani eliminated Nijjar as he was proving to be a tough competitor in drug trafficking and they wanted to control the trade.

After Nijjar's killing, Rao was also questioned by the police for two hours. The police did not elaborate as to what exactly happened during the questioning.

Relations between Canada and India nose-dived after Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar killing. India categorically denied involvement in any such deed and firmly said that it was not India's policy to carry out such operations. Both countries expelled each other's diplomatic officials and traded barbs.