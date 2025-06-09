Who Is Natalie Reynolds? Know Everything About Influencer Caught Crying Outside TikTok HQ In LA (VIDEO)

Natalie Reynolds | @NatalieReynoldsYT

A video of Natalie Reynolds, a TikTok content creator and Kick streamer crying and screaming behind a glass door while on a call outside TikTok’s offices in Los Angeles is making rounds on social media. While her voice was unclear, it’s believed that she was pleading someone within the building to let her inside.

Reportedly, her TikTok account was banned and she wanted to try and get inside the building to try and talk to someone to lift the ban on her account.

26-year-old Los Angeles-based social media influencer, Natalie Reynolds first went viral on TikTok in 2022 with lip-sync and dance videos. With time, her content evolved into prank skits, relationship-based comedy, and banter with her boyfriend, Zack (Zachary Huelsman)

Why Was Natalie Reynolds Banned?

Natalie said in a video that, she was banned because a popular creator was jealous of her. She can be seen sobbing in the video. She also said, she will be persuing legal action against the creator that did this.

Apart from Ticktock, she has more than 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, around 133K Instagram followers, more than 33K followers on Kick, where she now streams regularly.

Earlier last month, she received a lot of backlash for one of her TikTok prank videos, in which she allegdly told a homeless woman, who couldn’t swim- that she would give her $20, if she jumped in a lake & then ran away- when the lady was drowning.

Natalie reportedly reassured her it was part of a “scavenger hunt” and promised to jump in after her. But when the homless woman jumped the water, Natalie backed out and walked away.