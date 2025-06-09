 'Milking Everything...': Netizens Shame Raja Raghuvanshi's Influencer 'Sister' For Posting Wedding & Promotional Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Milking Everything...': Netizens Shame Raja Raghuvanshi's Influencer 'Sister' For Posting Wedding & Promotional Videos

'Milking Everything...': Netizens Shame Raja Raghuvanshi's Influencer 'Sister' For Posting Wedding & Promotional Videos

The post sparked widespread condemnation across social media platforms. "Milking personal tragedies for engagement has become second nature to some. Their humanity died long ago," commented one user.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Shrasti Raghuvanshi, an Instagram influencer with over 3.5 lakh followers, has drawn sharp criticism for posting promotional videos alongside wedding content featuring Raja Raghuvanshi, her brother who was recently murdered in Meghalaya.

The controversy began when an X user named Gabbar shared screenshots of Shrasti's Instagram feed, highlighting her posts that alternated between wedding videos and spa promotions.

"The victim's sister is using wedding footage to gain views while simultaneously advertising her beauty parlour. Unbelievable that such people exist," Gabbar wrote.

The post sparked widespread condemnation across social media platforms. "Milking personal tragedies for engagement has become second nature to some. Their humanity died long ago," commented one user.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Read Also
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: 'Sonam & Raja's Initial Plan Was Only Till Assam; Return Tickets Were Not...
article-image

Another remarked cynically, "Baap bada na bhaiya, sabse bada rupaiyaa"

A particularly poignant response noted, "Even grief isn't sacred in today's content-driven economy."

Background of the Case

Raja Raghuvanshi had married Sonam on 11th May in a traditional ceremony. The couple departed for their Meghalaya honeymoon on 20th May but went missing three days later. Their disappearance three days later, after being seen with three Hindi-speaking men, culminated in the grim discovery of Raja's body on 23rd June. In subsequent developments, Sonam surrendered to Ghazipur police, while authorities arrested three suspects during overnight raids on 9th June.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...