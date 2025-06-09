'Milking Everything...': Netizens Shame Raja Raghuvanshi's Influencer 'Sister' For Posting Wedding & Promotional Videos

Shrasti Raghuvanshi, an Instagram influencer with over 3.5 lakh followers, has drawn sharp criticism for posting promotional videos alongside wedding content featuring Raja Raghuvanshi, her brother who was recently murdered in Meghalaya.

The controversy began when an X user named Gabbar shared screenshots of Shrasti's Instagram feed, highlighting her posts that alternated between wedding videos and spa promotions.

Guy who was killed in Meghalaya, his sister is posting videos from the wedding to farm views and is also promoting Spa & Beauty parlor in the middle. Can’t believe such people exist 🫠 pic.twitter.com/YHK71wRbKv — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 9, 2025

"The victim's sister is using wedding footage to gain views while simultaneously advertising her beauty parlour. Unbelievable that such people exist," Gabbar wrote.

The post sparked widespread condemnation across social media platforms. "Milking personal tragedies for engagement has become second nature to some. Their humanity died long ago," commented one user.

Another remarked cynically, "Baap bada na bhaiya, sabse bada rupaiyaa"

A particularly poignant response noted, "Even grief isn't sacred in today's content-driven economy."

Background of the Case

Raja Raghuvanshi had married Sonam on 11th May in a traditional ceremony. The couple departed for their Meghalaya honeymoon on 20th May but went missing three days later. Their disappearance three days later, after being seen with three Hindi-speaking men, culminated in the grim discovery of Raja's body on 23rd June. In subsequent developments, Sonam surrendered to Ghazipur police, while authorities arrested three suspects during overnight raids on 9th June.