Who Is Natalie A. Baker? The US Diplomat In Pakistan Gaining Attention During Iran-US Talks In Islamabad

Natalie A. Baker has recently drawn public attention as the top American representative in Pakistan during a crucial phase of regional diplomacy. Serving as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Islamabad, she is currently the face of Washington’s diplomatic engagement in the country.

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Current Role in Islamabad

According U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan Baker is senior member of the US Foreign Service, is serving as the acting ambassador at the US Embassy in Islamabad. She assumed the role of Deputy Chief of Mission in August 2024 and took over as Chargé d’Affaires in January 2025, overseeing key diplomatic efforts in a strategically important region.

Seasoned Diplomat with Global Experience

With an extensive career spanning the Middle East and North Africa, Baker has held several high-profile positions. Before her current assignment, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar, from 2021 to 2024.

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Key Postings Across Conflict Zones

Her diplomatic journey includes critical roles such as Director of the Office of North African Affairs, Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires in Libya, and Deputy Director at the Iran Regional Presence Office in Dubai. She has also served as Economic Counselor in Kuwait and Political-Economic Counselor in Libya during pivotal moments, including the 2011 revolution.

Strong Academic Background

Baker holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s in Public Policy from Harvard University. She is a Minister Counselor in the Senior Foreign Service, reflecting her seniority and expertise in US diplomacy.