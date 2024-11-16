Who Is Karoline Leavitt? The 27-year-old GenZer Trump Has Appointed As White House Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary | X (@kleavittnh)

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary. Leavitt, a member of the Gen Z, is set-to become the youngest White House Press Secretary ever. Previously the place of youngest White House Secretary ever was held by Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he served in President Nixon's administration in 1969. President-elect Donald Trump made appointment of Leavitt official through a statement released on November 15 (November 15 in India).

Karoline Leavitt has worked with Trump before. She was Trump campaign's national press secretary in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024.

During Trump's previous term as president of the US, she served as assistant press secretary of the White House.

On the morning of November 16 (Indian time), Leavitt took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her gratitude towards President-elect Trump.

Who Is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline Leavitt was born August 24, 1997 in New Hampshire. She attended Central Catholic High School and then Saint Anselm College. She earned a degree in communications and political science. When she was in college, she worked for a television channel.

Karoline Leavitt Career

Leavitt worked as an intern at White House Office of Presidential Correspondence when she was in college.

She later started working at that office after her graduation. She latter joined White House Press Office as assistant press secretary. She was working under Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary during Trump's first term as US president.

When Trump lost US Presidential Election 2020 to current President Joe Biden, Leavitt got a job as communications director for Elise Stefanilk, member of US House of Representatives from New York.

She has now been chosen by Trump to become White House Press Secretary.