Who Is Joe Kent? US Counterterrorism Chief Who Resigned Over War, Citing 'No Imminent Threat' From Iran |

Washington: In a major setback to US President Donald Trump, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent resigned on Tuesday, citing strong opposition to the ongoing war in Iran.

Announcing his decision in a post on X, Kent shared his resignation letter, stating that he could not 'in good conscience' support the conflict. He claimed that Iran posed 'no imminent threat' to the United States and alleged that the war was initiated under pressure from Israel and its influential lobby in Washington.

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Kent, who had been leading the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) for less than eight months, oversaw one of the US government’s key agencies responsible for coordinating and analysing terrorism-related intelligence.

In his resignation letter addressed to Trump, Kent expressed disappointment over what he described as a shift in the administration’s foreign policy. He noted that the government, which had earlier positioned itself against prolonged Middle East conflicts, was now engaged in another major war.

While praising Trump’s earlier approach, particularly efforts to avoid 'endless wars' and decisive military actions against groups like ISIS, Kent argued that misinformation and pro-war narratives had influenced the administration into believing that Iran posed an urgent and immediate danger. He warned that the current trajectory risked repeating the mistakes of the Iraq War, which resulted in significant loss of life and resources.

Kent also emphasised the human cost of war, stating that he could not support sending more American troops into a conflict he believes does not serve US national interests. He urged the president to reconsider the current course, cautioning that continued escalation could lead to further instability and long-term consequences.

Who Is Joe Kent?

Kent, 45, is a former US Army Special Forces soldier who completed 11 combat deployments, including missions during the Iraq War. After leaving the military, he worked as a paramilitary officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before entering politics, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He twice ran as a Republican candidate for Congress from Washington state but was defeated in both 2022 and 2024 by Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent has also faced scrutiny over alleged past associations with far-right activists.

On a personal front, his first wife, Shannon Kent, a US Navy cryptologic technician, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019, leaving behind two children. His resignation comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, and is likely to intensify debate within the US over the direction of its foreign policy in the Middle East.