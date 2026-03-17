'We Started This War Due To Pressure From Israel': Top US Counterterrorism Official Resigns, Says Iran Posed No Imminent Threat

In a major setback to US President Donald Trump, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent announced his resignation on Tuesday, stating that he cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.

In a post on X, where he shared a copy of his resignation letter, he said, "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

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In the letter addressed to President Trump, Kent expressed his disappointment that the administration, which he believes once opposed prolonged Middle East wars, has shifted toward another major conflict.

He also praised Donald Trump’s earlier foreign policy approach, particularly efforts to avoid “endless wars” and decisive actions like targeting key adversaries and defeating ISIS. However, he contended that misinformation and pro-war influence campaigns misled the administration into believing that Iran posed an urgent danger and that military action would be quick and successful. He warned that this mirrored the mistakes that led to the Iraq War, which he said cost many American lives and resources.

Drawing on his personal experience as a combat veteran and a Gold Star husband, Kent emphasised the human cost of war and rejected sending more Americans into a conflict he believes does not serve national interests. He urged the president to reconsider the current course in Iran, warning of further decline and chaos if it continues, while expressing hope that a change in direction is still possible.