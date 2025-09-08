 Who Is Jason Miller? Trump's Long-Time Advisor & Lobbyist Tied To India Amid Strained Trade Relations
Who Is Jason Miller? Trump's Long-Time Advisor & Lobbyist Tied To India Amid Strained Trade Relations

Jason Miller's visit with US President Donald Trump comes shortly after the implementation of steep US tariffs on Indian imports, a decision which the Trump administration says was triggered by the country's continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Jason Miller? Trump's Long-Time Advisor & Lobbyist Tied To India Amid Strained Trade Relations | X/@JasonMiller

Washington DC: Jason Miller, a long-time political adviser and communications strategist best known for his association with Donald Trump's presidential campaigns, is once again in the spotlight.

Miller, who now heads the lobbying firm SHW Partners LLC, was recently photographed alongside US President Donald Trump. His visit came shortly after the implementation of steep US tariffs on Indian imports, a decision which the Trump administration says was triggered by the country's continued purchase of Russian crude oil. According to reports, Miller’s firm is under a one-year, USD 1.8 million lobbying agreement with the Indian mission in Washington.

Although the specific agenda of his meetings has not been disclosed yet, Miller sharing a picture from the event, wrote on social media, "Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action!" He did not clarify whether the visit was related to the contract with India.

Have a look:

This interaction comes shortly after Trump described India as a "close partner" but criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. However, Modi responded positively, calling the US-India relationship "very positive and forward-looking" one.

Who Is Jason Miller?

Born and raised in Edmonds, Washington, Miller studied political science at George Washington University, graduating in 1997. From 2010 to 2016, he was a partner and executive vice-president at Jamestown Associates, a Republican consulting firm. His national profile rose during the 2016 US presidential campaign, when he served as chief spokesman for Donald Trump and was involved in the transition team post-election.

Although initially announced as the incoming White House Communications Director, Miller withdrew from the role before Trump took office. He later served as a senior adviser during Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

In 2021, Miller became CEO of Gettr, a conservative-leaning social media platform. He left that position in 2023 to rejoin Trump's 2024 campaign.

His political consultancy work has recently extended beyond the US. Miller has advised international figures, including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration faced investigations into misinformation. In September 2021, Miller was briefly detained at the Brasília airport as part of a broader probe by Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Miller's Controversial Legal History

Miller has been embroiled in multiple legal proceedings. Most notably, he filed defamation lawsuits against Gizmodo Media Group and others over reports involving unverified allegations. Courts in both New York and Florida dismissed the suits, citing journalistic protections under the "fair report" doctrine. The courts did not make any findings on the underlying allegations.

In 2022, Miller gave testimony to the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. He revealed that he and others told Trump shortly after the 2020 election that he was likely to lose, based on internal data. Miller also helped draft a public statement on January 5, 2021, that misrepresented then-Vice President Mike Pence’s position on election certification, according to deposition records.

From strategist to lobbyist, Miller remains a key figure in Republican political circles, with his recent involvement in India-US relations.

