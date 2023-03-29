Who is Humza Yousaf? The Pakistani-origin leader elected as Scotland's First Minister

Humza Yousaf, First Minister-elect of Scotland |

Pakistani-born Humza Yousaf, who will soon be sworn in as Scotland's sixth First Minister, thus making him head of the Scottish government, is the new face of an ancient land and a representation of a progressive, inclusive Scotland. He is the first Muslim and member of an ethnic minority to lead the country and also the youngest leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) at 37.

Yousaf a leading figure in Scotland independence fight

Yousaf is at the forefront of a challenging endeavor to reignite Scotland's push for independence after the prolonged leadership of Sturgeon, who has been a trusted comrade and advocate. Given the growing momentum towards Scottish independence, Yousaf will be closely monitored as one of the most significant figures in global politics.

Early life and education

Humza Haroon Yousaf was born in Glasgow, Scotland on April 7, 1985. He is the son of first-generation immigrants. His father, Muzaffar Yousaf, originated from Mian Channu, Punjab, Pakistan, and moved to Scotland with his family in the 1960s, where he worked as an accountant. Yousaf's paternal grandfather was employed at the Singer sewing machine factory in Clydebank during the same period. Yousaf's mother, Shaaista Bhutta, was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and her family encountered violent racial discrimination for supposedly taking jobs from Africans. As a result, they later immigrated to Scotland.

Yousaf expressed his close relationship with his parents in a tweet that he posted following yesterday's poll.

Humza Yousaf attended Mearns Primary School in East Renfrewshire and later studied at Hutchesons' Grammar School, an independent school in Glasgow. He has expressed that the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York had a profound impact on him when he was just 16 years old. He was one of the few non-white students at his school, and after the attacks, his friends allegedly asked him why Muslims had such animosity towards America. Yousaf always had a keen interest in Modern Studies, and his experiences following 9/11 sparked an interest an interest in pursuing politics as a profession.

While pursuing a degree in Politics at the University of Glasgow, he was actively involved in student politics at the Students' Representative Council. During his time there, he held the position of President of the Glasgow University Muslim Students Association and became a well-known figure in student politics. In 2007, he graduated from the university with a Master of Arts (MA) degree.

Personal life

In his private life, Yousaf tied the knot with a former SNP employee, Gail Lythgoe, in 2010, but their marriage came to an end after seven years. At present, he is married to a psychotherapist named Nadia El-Nakla, with whom he shares a daughter named Amal. Additionally, Yousaf is a devoted step-father to his wife's 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Yousaf's progressive worldview

As the youngest and newest leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), aged 37, Humza Yousaf has stated that his personal background as an ethnic minority has instilled in him the resolve to safeguard the rights of all minority groups, including those who are gay or transgender. His supporters commend him as an adept communicator who can unify the party as momentum for the SNP's primary objective of Scottish independence plateaus.

Following his appointment as the leader of the SNP on Monday, Yousaf made a solemn promise during his speech to achieve Scottish independence in his lifetime. As his wife and mother looked on, visibly emotional, he expressed gratitude to his paternal grandparents who migrated to Scotland from Pakistan in the 1960s, where they encountered linguistic barriers.

“We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message: that your colour of skin or indeed your faith is not a barrier to leading the country that we all call home," he said.

Yousaf's criticism

Throughout the leadership campaign, Yousaf's work record as the Minister for Transport, Justice, and Healthcare was frequently criticized by his main opponent, Kate Forbes, and other members of the party. The Guardian reported that Forbes accused Yousaf of being responsible for late trains during his tenure as Transport Secretary, a police crisis during his time as Justice Secretary, and record NHS waiting lists in his most recent position as Health Secretary.

According to political experts, the intense criticism directed towards Yousaf had an unintended consequence of rallying the remaining members of the party to support him.

Indians and Pakistanis recall 'Partition' as Yousaf and Sunak set to clash over Scotland's independence

With Yousaf having pushed for the independence of Scotland and UK Pm Rishi Sunak declining the demand straightaway, analysts predict that there could be a clash in future between two leaders over dividing the country.

Having one PM of Indian origin and other of Pakistani, people from India and Pakistan are having a laugh over the 'irony'. Notably, England had partitioned Indian into two countries as its colonial rule ended.

Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, touching the same issues, wrote on Twitter: "There’s the delicious irony of a person of Pakistani origin demanding the Partition of the UK while being resisted by a PM of Indian origin defending an Akhand Britain. While another PM of Indian descent watches & waits in Ireland!"

Pakistani journalist Sahar Habib Ghazi, reacting on Yousaf's tweet on Sunak, wrote: "What a world we live in 75 years after partition, a Pakistani-Scot leading Scotland and saying this to an Indian Brit leading the UK."

