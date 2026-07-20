Who Is Faishal Ibrahim? Singapore Minister Resigns Over Inappropriate Interactions With Woman

Faishal Ibrahim | X

Singapore’s acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has resigned from the cabinet and parliament after inappropriate interactions he had with a woman that resulted in harassment accusations by both parties.

The 58-year-old handed in his resignation on Monday after the Prime Minister’s Office received notice of the interactions from the woman.

“Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation,” Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement.

Who is Faishal Ibrahim

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim is a Singaporean politician from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) who served as Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs until his resignation on July 20, 2026.

First elected to Parliament in 2006, he represented Marine Parade, Nee Soon, and later Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC over nearly two decades.

During his political career, he held portfolios in the Ministries of Health, Transport, Education, Social and Family Development, National Development, and Home Affairs.

He resigned as minister, MP, and PAP member over a personal conduct matter involving a female member of the public.