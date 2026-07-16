Kashmir's Premium Cherries, Plums Reach Singapore In First Export Shipment | AI Representational Image

Srinagar, July 16: In a first, premium Kashmiri cherries and plums were exported to Singapore on Thursday, expanding global market access for premium horticultural produce from Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

He said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with Osum Food Solutions LLP and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited, Pulwama, facilitated the first export shipment of premium Areko Cherries (high-density European sweet cherries) and Scentrose Plums from Shopian and Pulwama districts to Singapore.

To mark the milestone, APEDA organised a flag-off ceremony of the first export shipment, reaffirming its commitment to expanding global market access for premium horticultural produce from Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

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Export Boost For Horticulture Sector

The export marks an important milestone in promoting premium temperate fruits from J-K in international markets, and reflects the collaborative efforts of APEDA, Osum Food Solutions, Fruit Master Agro Fresh, growers and other stakeholders in strengthening the export ecosystem for the region's high-quality horticultural produce, he added.

The spokesperson said the initiative is expected to enhance India's presence in premium overseas markets while creating better export opportunities and improved price realisation for fruit growers in the UT.

The successful shipment also strengthens India's fresh fruit exports to Southeast Asia, where the growing demand for premium imported fruits, particularly in Singapore, offers significant opportunities for Indian growers and exporters to expand their footprint in high-value retail markets and enhance the global recognition of Kashmir's renowned temperate fruits, he pointed out.

Quality Standards Maintained

The spokesperson said the exported cherries and plums were cultivated using scientific orchard management practices and harvested at optimum maturity to ensure superior taste, colour, firmness and shelf life.

The fruits underwent rigorous grading, sorting, packing and cold-chain handling in compliance with international food safety and phytosanitary standards to maintain their freshness and quality throughout the export journey.

The shipment highlights APEDA's sustained efforts to strengthen India's horticultural export ecosystem through capacity building, quality enhancement, market development and improved logistics, he noted.

The coordinated efforts ensured the seamless movement of the consignment to its overseas destination.

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By providing direct access to premium international markets, the initiative is expected to improve price realisation for growers and encourage wider adoption of export-oriented production, scientific cultivation practices and improved post-harvest management across the region.

Such initiatives contribute significantly towards increasing farmers' incomes while promoting the sustainable growth of the horticulture sector in J-K, the spokesperson said.

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