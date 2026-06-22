Who Is Chris Butler? The Reclusive Spiritual Guru Linked To Tulsi Gabbard Amid Secret Cult Allegations

Left: Chris Butler Right:Tulsi Gabbard |

Former United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's ties to her childhood guru, Chris Butler (also known by his spiritual name, Siddhaswarupananda), are once again under the spotlight, despite her recent departure from one of America's top intelligence posts.

But who is Chris Butler, the reclusive spiritual leader who has remained largely out of public view while wielding influence over a small but devoted following?

Tulsi Gabbard resigned as US Director of National Intelligence at the end of June after revealing that her husband, Abraham, had been diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer. She had served in the role since early 2025, when she was appointed by US President Donald Trump.

An investigative report by The Washington Post, based on hundreds of memos from 2011 to 2017, suggests that Chris Butler's inner circle played a significant role in shaping Tulsi Gabbard's political decisions during much of her early tenure in Congress.

Rebecca Saltzburg, a former member of the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), founded by Chris Butler, shared the documents with The Washington Post. Saltzburg, who worked on several of Tulsi Gabbard's congressional campaigns, alleged that Butler, who reportedly does not use a computer, would convey his advice and instructions to Gabbard verbally.

According to the report, Butler's secretaries and close associates would then transcribe his remarks and circulate them among a small group of trusted followers. At times, the recipients allegedly included Gabbard herself, as well as her parents, both of whom have long-standing ties to Butler.

Cult allegations disputed

Several former members have described the group as a cult, alleging that followers were discouraged from interacting with outsiders and were expected to follow Chris Butler's teachings and directives without question, The Washington Post reported. The organisation has denied these allegations.

Saltzburg told The Washington Post that NineIsles.com was an email domain operated by Chris Butler's office and used exclusively by his secretaries and a small circle of trusted followers. She said she received emails from Nine Isles accounts while working on several of Tulsi Gabbard's political campaigns, suggesting that members of Butler's inner circle were involved in campaign-related communications.

Campaign guidance claims

The emails allegedly included memos that appeared to offer guidance and instructions to Gabbard during her years in Congress. According to The Washington Post, the documents outlined positions she should take on various policy issues, suggested legislation she could introduce, and even advised her on how she should present herself during television appearances.

One memo concerning Iraq reportedly suggested that Gabbard should publicly champion a proposal to divide the country into three autonomous regions. According to The Washington Post, the document quoted an unnamed individual as saying, "It's time for TG to come up with this idea."