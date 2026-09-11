Who Is Cai Qi? Know About The Powerful Chinese Official And Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man Heading To India For 18th BRICS Summit

Know About Te Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man Heading To India For 18th BRICS Summit | X

BRICS is an international organisation of major emerging economies and developing countries. There are total 11 members in the organisation with 10 designated partner countries. India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026 under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," hosting the leaders' summit in New Delhi from Saturday, September 12, 2026.

One of the major highlights of the summit is Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is set to arrive in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. It will be his first visit to India in seven years. Xi is expected to travel with a high-level Chinese delegation of 67 officials, and among them will be Cai Qi, a senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC), who is considered the right-hand man of President Jinping.

Who is Cai Qi?

Cai Qi is one of the most powerful figures in China’s political establishment and a close ally of President Xi Jinping. His prominence has grown steadily within the Communist Party of China (CPC), placing him among the country’s top decision-makers. The 70-year-old Cai is the fifth-ranking member of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee of the CPC, China's top decision-making body.

Born on December 5, 1955, in Youxi County, Fujian province, Cai began his political career in local government before holding senior positions in Zhejiang and Beijing. He joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in August 1975, and he graduated in 1978 from Fujian Normal University with a degree in political economics.

His political association with Xi dates back to their years working in Fujian and Zhejiang, where they served in overlapping periods. This long-standing connection is often cited as one reason for Cai’s rise within the party.

Cai's Olympic preparations role

Cai played a key role in preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Cai became Beijing’s Communist Party secretary in 2017 and played a key role in preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics. He also served as the President of the Beijing Organising Committee and led the overall organisation, venue planning and delivery operations for the Winter Olympics event. He was later elevated to the CPC’s Politburo Standing Committee, the country’s most powerful political body.

Cai Qi | X

Today, Cai serves as a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and heads the CPC Central Secretariat. He is also a key official overseeing party affairs and is widely regarded as one of Xi’s closest political allies.

Cai Qi's role in Xi's India visit

His influence extends beyond domestic politics. Cai has been involved in major party and diplomatic matters and is considered an important figure in implementing Xi’s political priorities. His visit comes at a time when India-China relations remain closely watched, particularly over diplomatic engagement, trade and regional security. Cai is expected to be involved in the high-level discussions surrounding the BRICS summit.