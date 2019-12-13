Who is Bob Blackman, the 'Friend of India' who was just re-elected in the UK?

As results of the December 12 elections in Britain come in, Bob Blackman has been declared the Member of Parliament from Harrow East.

Robert John Blackman is a Conservative Party politician who has been an MP for Harrow East since 2010. The north London MP, who is also chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Hindus, has been a long-time supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been termed by many as a 'friend of India'.

Most recently, he championed India on the Kashmir issue.

In August this year, following criticism from many MPs in the UK over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Blackman had penned a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The strongly worded letter in support of India that Blackman also uploaded on Twitter says that "constitutional changes are an internal matter for India".

He also accused the Labour Party of becoming "an anti-Indian, anti -Hindu party which is not interested in building a friendly relationship with the world's largest democracy but instead wants to import the politics of the subcontinent to the UK for its own narrow and communal interests".

"Unlike other countries in its neighbourhood, India has a long-established tradition of respecting different faiths including Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Jews. Indeed the separation of Ladakh into a separate Union Territory with a 7096 Buddhist majority demonstrates the respect and tolerance towards different traditions," he said.

He also called the comments made about 'land grabbing' and promoting 'exclusive Hindu settlements' as being "highly provocative since they totally ignore the tragic history of the region, which has seen thousands of Kashmiri Pandits forced to flee their homeland following persecution and threats by radical Islamists and militants".

"The changes therefore redress, rather than promote, flagrant ethnic cleansing," he said.