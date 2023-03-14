Who is Anjali Kaur? The USAID official visiting India

Anjali Kaur | Twitter/ US govt

Anjali Kaur, the Deputy Assistant Administrator of USAID, is now in India to enhance the US-India development relationship. She will deliver a speech at an event to commemorate Women's History Month and elevate women leaders and youth change-makers who are addressing gender-based violence, stigma, and discrimination and reducing barriers to equitable access to health services in their communities, on March 15 in Delhi.

Who is Anjali Kaur?

Anjali Kaur is the Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia. She is an international development professional with comprehensive experience at the field, country, and global levels with evidence-based, integrated global health programs.

She is a Fulbright Scholar and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University.

Before joining USAID, Kaur was the Senior Program Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where she led the global policy and advocacy strategies for the HIV and TB programs.

Prior to that, she was the Senior Director of Asia Pacific for Malaria No More, where she established the India Office and expanded the organization’s work across the region, engaging with governments, the private sector, civil society, and the media.

Kaur was also with UNICEF’s Polio Programme, where she worked at the country and HQ levels, as well as with the World Bank and UNFPA. She was responsible for recruiting and managing celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, to serve as polio goodwill ambassadors.