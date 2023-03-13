e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfter 2nd US bank collapses Joe Biden promises to 'hold those responsible for this mess fully accountable'

After 2nd US bank collapses Joe Biden promises to 'hold those responsible for this mess fully accountable'

After Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, Biden added that he would talk on Monday about the US financial sector and reassure Citizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
After 2nd US bank collapses Joe Biden promises to 'hold those responsible for this mess fully accountable' | PTI

Joseph Biden, the president of the United States, pledged today to take action against individuals in charge of the nation's banking crisis. He made his statement just hours after regulators closed the regional lender Signature Bank, which had its headquarters in New York.

After Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, Biden added that he would talk on Monday about the US financial sector and reassure Citizens.

Read Also
Silicon Valley Bank Crisis: Relief for Indian startups as Recur Club allocates $15 mn to fund short...
article-image

|

WIll hold responsible accountable

"I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery," he said Sunday night in a statement that also included Biden's promise of "holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable."

The National Economic Council Director and Secretary Janet Yellen collaborated with banking regulators to find a solution to safeguard the US financial system, according to the US President.

"At my direction, @SecYellen and my National Economic Council Director worked with banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. I'm pleased they reached a solution that protects workers, small businesses, taxpayers, and our financial system," he said.

California banking regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday following a dramatic 48 hours that saw the high-tech lender's share price plunge amid a run-on deposit by anxious clients.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After 2nd US bank collapses Joe Biden promises to 'hold those responsible for this mess fully...

After 2nd US bank collapses Joe Biden promises to 'hold those responsible for this mess fully...

Crew of Lufthansa flight asked passengers to delete turbulence images, videos

Crew of Lufthansa flight asked passengers to delete turbulence images, videos

PK Vibes? Man walks 'naked' on Florida streets, says he's from 'different Earth' on arrest

PK Vibes? Man walks 'naked' on Florida streets, says he's from 'different Earth' on arrest

Merapi Volcano eruption in Indonesia halts tourism

Merapi Volcano eruption in Indonesia halts tourism

Russia to operate more passenger flights in India

Russia to operate more passenger flights in India