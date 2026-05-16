Who Is Ali al-Zaidi? Iraq’s 40-Year-Old Businessman-Turned Prime Minister

Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi has assumed office as the Prime Minister of Iraq after the successful vote of confidence in the Iraqi Parliament. Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday approved a new government led by businessman Ali al-Zaidi, who assumed office after months of deadlock and mounting pressure from the US.

Who is Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi?

Ali al-Zaidi has never previously held any institutional political position, having built his career in finance and business. He was nominated as Iraq’s prime minister by the country’s influential Coordination Framework alliance in April this year after weeks of political deadlock. Iraq’s Parliament later approved parts of his Cabinet and government programme earlier this week.

As far as his academic credentials are concerned, al-Zaidi holds three academic degrees: a Bachelor’s degree in Law, as well as Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Finance and Banking.

He has developed his career in the private sector.He is also a member of the Iraqi Bar Association. However, he has not been known to practise law in the public sector. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of the National Holding Company, also known as Al Wataniya Holding, a major private investment group active in various sectors.

Al-Zaidi has also held management roles at Al Shaab University and the Ishtar Medical Institute.

Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi’s Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed amid ongoing political negotiations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During a session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, 266 lawmakers voted in favour of the 14 ministers, according to a parliamentary statement.

Among those approved were Fuad Hussein, who retained his post as foreign minister; Basim Mohammed Khudair as oil minister; and Faleh al-Sari as finance minister.

After the trust vote, al-Zaidi and the 14 approved ministers took the constitutional oath before Parliament.

According to Iraq’s Constitution, a prime minister must secure parliamentary approval for the Cabinet and government programme before formally assuming office.

The Constitution gives a prime minister-designate 30 days to present a Cabinet and government programme to Parliament for a confidence vote.