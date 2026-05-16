'Firmly Committed To Strengthening Our Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi On New Govt

Left: PM Modi Right: Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi after the successful vote of confidence in the Iraqi Parliament.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi on assuming office as Prime Minister of Iraq. India highly values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and remains firmly committed to further strengthening our bilateral ties in all areas."

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"I extend my best wishes to him and look forward to working together for the shared progress and prosperity of our two nations," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the French government extended its official congratulations to Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, conveyed the wishes in a statement on X.

Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi’s Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed amid ongoing political negotiations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During a session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, 266 lawmakers voted in favour of the 14 ministers, according to a parliamentary statement.

Among those approved were Fuad Hussein, who retained his post as foreign minister; Basim Mohammed Khudair as oil minister; and Faleh al-Sari as finance minister.

After the trust vote, al-Zaidi and the 14 approved ministers took the constitutional oath before Parliament.

According to Iraq’s Constitution, a prime minister must secure parliamentary approval for the Cabinet and government programme before formally assuming office.

The Constitution gives a prime minister-designate 30 days to present a Cabinet and government programme to Parliament for a confidence vote.