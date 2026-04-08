'Victory Was Not Achieved By Iran Alone': Tehran Credits Hezbollah, Resistance Factions In Iraq, Syria & Yemen As 14-Day Ceasefire Agreed With US | File Pic (Representational Image)

Tehran: Iran has declared a 'victory' involving its regional allies even as a 14-day ceasefire was agreed with the United States, raising hopes of de-escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said in a post that the outcome was not achieved by Iran alone, crediting groups such as Hezbollah and resistance factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen for their role.

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Trump Agrees To Ceasefire Brokered By Pakistan

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump agreed to a temporary ceasefire following discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. Iran also confirmed its acceptance of the ceasefire and acknowledged Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran would halt its military response if attacks against it cease. He added that negotiations are ongoing with support from Pakistan and the United States.

Iran Announces Reopening Of Strait Of Hormuz

As part of the arrangement, Iran announced that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will remain open for safe maritime transit for two weeks, subject to coordination with Iranian armed forces. The waterway is a critical global energy route, and its reopening is expected to stabilise shipping flows.

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In a detailed statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the pause in hostilities is conditional and tied to reciprocal actions by the United States. Meanwhile, Trump said Washington would suspend military operations for the same period, describing the move as a “double-sided ceasefire.”

Both Sides Working On Peace Plan

Trump added that both sides have made progress on a broader agreement, noting that Iran’s 10-point proposal and a US-backed 15-point framework could form the basis for long-term peace negotiations. He claimed that most contentious issues had already been addressed, with the two-week window intended to finalise a comprehensive deal.

The development marks a major breakthrough amid heightened tensions in the region, with global attention focused on whether the temporary ceasefire can translate into a lasting peace agreement.