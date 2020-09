WHO: Don’t turn COVID into political football

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says scientific disagreements over COVID-19 interventions - like masks and vaccines - shouldn't be treated as "some kind of political football," but acknowledged that "it isn't easy for everyone to be on message all the time."

Asked to respond to the open disagreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the effectiveness of masks and when a coronavirus vaccine might be available, Dr. Michael Ryan said "it is important that we have consistent messaging from all levels." "This is complicated stuff," Ryan said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"What is important is that governments (and) scientific institutions step back, review the evidence and give us the most comprehensive, easy-to-understand...information so that people can act appropriately”.