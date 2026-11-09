White House Placed On Lockdown After Driver Crashes Into Sign Near Lafayette Square | Video | X @maustermuhle & File Pic

The White House was placed under lockdown after a driver crashed into a sign near Lafayette Square Park, directly across from the presidential residence, triggering an immediate response from the US Secret Service on Monday morning. US President Donald Trump was inside the White House when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary reports, the driver jumped the curb and rammed into a sign at the northern end of Lafayette Square. The individual reportedly became involved in a physical altercation with Secret Service personnel and National Guard members before being taken into custody.

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As security personnel responded to the incident, reporters present on the White House grounds were instructed to move indoors. The directive was part of heightened security measures, although officials had not immediately clarified the nature of the threat.

The driver's identity and the motive behind the crash have not yet been disclosed. Further details are awaited.