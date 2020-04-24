What WHO guidelines? COVID-19 patient in Pak's KP district infects 7 family members, scores turn up for funeral

A 70-year-old man travelled from Islamabad to Battagram -- the capital city of Battagram District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan -- where he developed symptoms of the deadly pandemic coronavirus.
A Twitter thread by a Pakistani journalist also reveals that the man's family members were allowed to meet him as they awaited his test results.
But before the test results showed he tested positive, the man had passed away.
The guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation were massively disobeyed as a hefty amount of people turned up for the man's funeral.
It resulted in seven more COVID-19 positive cases.
The dead man's wife, three sons, two nephews, and a daughter-in-law are the ones who have tested positive for the virus.
Watch the video of the funeral shared by a Twitter user which was uploaded on Facebook.
Earlier, Pakistan had launched a $595 million funding appeal in collaboration with the UN and its partner organisations for meeting the country's urgent needs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling its socio-economic impact.
The primary objective of the plan is to deal with the immediate and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on Pakistan's health sector.
The Foreign Office also said that the World Bank had immediately made available a $240 million package to help Pakistan take effective and timely action to respond to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 11,155 with 237 deaths.
