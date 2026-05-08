‘What The Hell Is Going On?’: Trump Unveils First Tranche Of UFO Records

US President Donald Trump | X/ Screengrab

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the first tranche of long-classified government records related to UFOs, aliens and unexplained aerial phenomena had been released to the public.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Department of War had begun making the files available for “public review and study” as part of what he described as an effort towards “complete and maximum transparency.”

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“As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study,” Trump wrote.

The US President said he had directed his administration to identify and disclose government records related to “Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects.”

Trump also took a swipe at previous US administrations, accusing them of failing to be transparent on the issue for decades.

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’” he wrote, adding, “Have Fun and Enjoy!”

The move follows Trump’s earlier directive instructing War Secretary Pete Hegseth and intelligence agencies to begin declassifying records linked to UAPs, commonly referred to as UFOs.

According to officials, the massive archive includes photographs, videos, radar data and military reports documenting unexplained aerial objects observed by military personnel and government agencies over several decades.

Hegseth said the administration was committed to “unprecedented transparency” regarding UFO-related records and argued that the files had long fuelled public speculation.

The Department of War said additional documents would be released in phases over the coming weeks, while encouraging independent researchers and the public to examine the newly released material.

Officials said the initiative aims to provide public access to records that had remained hidden behind government classifications for years.