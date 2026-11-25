Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has dismissed suggestions that the government is under pressure following reports that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intends to return to the country on December 16, saying law enforcement agencies are continuing their routine operations.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Ahmed said there was no unusual pressure on the government and described the activities of security agencies as routine. He made the remarks while discussing surveillance of police personnel and other law enforcement officials suspected of involvement in anti-state activities, according to The Daily Star.

Law enforcement personnel under surveillance

The minister said such personnel were under strict monitoring despite earlier warnings to remain politically neutral while serving in government positions. He added that some law enforcement officials had already been arrested over specific allegations and were facing sedition cases, alongside departmental proceedings.

Minister warns against violence and sabotage

Referring to recent violence and arson incidents in Gopalganj, allegedly involving Awami League activists, Ahmed said security agencies had handled the situation strategically and prevented casualties.

He also warned of strict legal action against those involved in sabotage, arson or attacks on lives and property.

Court to decide Awami League's future

On the possibility of permanently banning the Awami League, Ahmed said the matter was before the legal system. He added that an investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity against the party was nearing completion. Its future would be decided by the court following the investigation and trial, he said.

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