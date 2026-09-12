What Is Xi Jinping’s 'Red Limo'? Inside Armoured Hongqi N701 With Bulletproof Glass, Anti-Chemical Defence

New Delhi: When Chinese President Xi Jinping travels abroad, he does not simply rely on a luxury car arranged by the host country. Instead, China often flies in its own official vehicle a heavily protected limousine from Hongqi, the Chinese automobile marque whose name translates to “Red Flag”.

The imposing red-flagged car has become a familiar sight during Xi’s overseas visits and is expected to accompany him during his roughly 24-hour visit to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.

But what exactly is Xi’s “red limo”, and what makes it different from an ordinary luxury sedan?

More Than Just A Luxury Car

The vehicle most closely associated with Xi in recent years is the Hongqi N701, a highly customised armoured state limousine that is not available for sale to the general public.

While several technical details remain secret, reports describe the N701 as a purpose-built vehicle designed to provide Xi with both protection and secure communications while projecting China’s domestic automotive capabilities.

The limousine is approximately 5.5 metres long and weighs more than three tonnes. Its imposing design includes a large vertical chrome grille, darkened headlights and prominent red-flag emblems on the bonnet and front fenders.

What Makes The N701 A ‘Beast’?

The N701’s most important features are hidden beneath its imposing exterior.

Reports say the vehicle is fitted with heavy armour, bullet-resistant glass and reinforced wheels and tyres designed to keep the car moving even after sustaining damage.

The limousine is also believed to have systems designed to protect its occupant from potential chemical or biological threats. Independent life-support or air-compression systems have been reported, although the precise specifications remain classified.

The car is also equipped with secure communications technology, allowing the Chinese leadership to maintain protected communications while travelling.

Because it is a head-of-state vehicle, its exact ballistic protection, mechanical specifications and other security systems are not publicly disclosed.

A State Symbol On Four Wheels

Hongqi is not simply another Chinese luxury carmaker. The marque was established in 1958 to produce vehicles for China's political leadership and important state occasions.

Its early cars were hand-built in limited numbers and became closely associated with China's Communist Party leadership. Former Chinese leader Mao Zedong was among those associated with the marque during state ceremonies and military parades.

The brand later struggled to maintain its prestige as China opened its economy and foreign luxury manufacturers gained popularity. It was subsequently revived as a modern commercial marque as Beijing sought to promote domestic manufacturing and Chinese technology.

Why Xi Uses Hongqi Abroad

Under Xi Jinping, Hongqi has become an important part of China's official image overseas.

Rather than simply being a means of transportation, the vehicles represent self-reliance, national pride and Chinese manufacturing capability.

Xi has used Hongqi vehicles during major state occasions, military parades and overseas visits. China has also transported the cars abroad ahead of important engagements instead of depending entirely on vehicles provided by the host nation.

The practice allows Beijing to retain greater control over the President's transportation and security while showcasing a distinctly Chinese alternative to the heavily protected vehicles used by other world leaders.

The Hongqi L5 Connection

The N701 is not the only Hongqi associated with China's leadership.

The Hongqi L5, one of the country's best-known luxury limousines, was launched commercially in the 2010s and draws heavily on the styling of classic Hongqi cars from the 1960s.

At more than 5.5 metres long, the L5 is known for its imposing grille and luxurious interiors, with some versions featuring extensive use of leather and wood. Armoured variants have also been associated with official use.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also travelled in a Hongqi during visits to China.

‘Chinese Beast’ Like The US Presidential Limousine

Because of its heavy protection and exclusive purpose, the N701 has sometimes been compared with the US presidential Cadillac, popularly known as “The Beast”.

The comparison is not entirely about appearance. Both vehicles are designed around the security requirements of a head of state, with armour, specialised communications and protective systems taking priority over conventional luxury-car specifications.

However, much about the N701 remains unknown because China keeps the vehicle’s detailed security specifications confidential.

Why The Red Limo Matters During Xi’s India Visit

The arrival of Xi’s official car in India is therefore more than a logistical detail surrounding the BRICS Summit.

The Hongqi represents a combination of security, political symbolism and Chinese industrial capability. Its presence alongside Xi reinforces Beijing’s preference for using domestic technology for the most sensitive aspects of the President’s overseas travel.

As Xi attends the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam and holds talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the heavily guarded Hongqi will form an important and highly visible part of the security arrangements surrounding his visit.