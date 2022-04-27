What is Truth Social? Donald Trump's app that beat Twitter, TikTok on Apple Store

Billionaire Elon Musk, expected to complete a $44 billion takeover Twitter - one of the biggest in recent months - said Wednesday former United States president Donald Trump's social media platform 'Truth Social' had outpaced Twitter and TikTok to reach the top spot among apps available on the Apple store.

"Truth Social is currently beating Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk tweeted with a screenshot of the store's 'Top Charts' category.



After the news broke that Twitter's board had agreed to accept Musk's offer to buy the company, several users started speculating that Trump's account might be reinstated.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH...I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," the former US president remarked in a statement. Trump informed a US news website that he will start "TRUTHing" in the coming week.

Trump announced last year he would launch his own microblogging app after he was banned by Twitter in January 2021 for 'inciting tweets' that contributed to the riots at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform - Truth Social - was formally launched last month. Former Republican Devin Nunes from California is the CEO.

