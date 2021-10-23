What is the significance of United Nations Day 2021?

United Nations day commorates the day when the United Nations officially came into existence on 24 October 1945. On this day the Charter had ratified by a majority of signatories. It was only in 1947, when the United Nations General Assembly declared 24 October as the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations.

The announcement was made with a very significant statement that UN Day "shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work’’.

Since then the day is observed on 24th October every year with the focus on strengthening the alliances globally. The celebration is generally held in the General Assembly Hall of the Organization, at Headquarters in New York, a concert is held to mark UN Day.

According to the United Nations Resolution 2782, it was declared that United Nations Day shall be an international observance and recommended be observed as a public holiday by United Nations member states.

The first United Nations Day was celebrated in 1948.

The United Nations Day is marking it’s 73rd anniversary on 24 October 2021 with the theme of “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”. It aims to make a better place for everyone around world.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 03:50 PM IST