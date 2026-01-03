What Is Delta Force? All About Secretive US Military Unit That Captured Venezuelan Prez Nicolas Maduro

Representative image

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country, hours after loud explosions were heard around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. The mission was reportedly carried out by Delta Force, the US military’s top special mission unit.

What Is Delta Force?

Delta Force was founded in 1977 and is based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It is one of the most elite and secretive military units in the world. It operates under the US Army Special Operations Command and reports to the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). It is also known as the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D).

Its structure is modelled after the British SAS (22nd Special Air Service Regiment), which inspired Delta Force’s founder, Colonel Charles Beckwith.

Delta Force is divided into four main squadrons, each further divided into three troops: a Recce/Sniper Troop, which handles intelligence gathering and sniper missions and two Direct Action/Assault Troops that focus on attacking targets, raids, and high-risk missions.

The unit has been known by various names, including Army Compartmented Elements (ACE), Combat Applications Group (CAG) and Delta.

Delta Force specialises in high-risk, high-value missions and is primarily tasked with anti-terrorism operations, hostage rescue, the elimination and capture of terrorist threats and special reconnaissance.

Popular Delta Force Operations

Some of the most well-known Delta Force operations include Operation Prime Chance, the 2001 hunt for Osama bin Laden, the Baghdad airstrike, Iraq hostage rescue missions, Operation Gothic Serpent in Somalia, Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada and the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Difficult Selection Process

Selection for Delta Force is extremely rigorous, and the unit recruits only the most capable and determined candidates. It typically draws personnel from the US Army Special Forces (Green Berets) and the 75th Ranger Regiment. The selection process lasts three to four weeks.