West Asia War: Viral Video Claims Houthi Kamikaze Drone Threats Toward Southern Israel, No Confirmation Yet

Iran-backed Houthi movement are reportedly intensifying kamikaze drone attacks toward southern Israel, particularly the Red Sea city of Eilat.

Past incidents have seen drones launched from Yemen breach or evade air defences, striking areas near hotels and civilian zones.

Kamikaze Drones And Civilian Impact

These explosive-laden drones, often flown at low altitudes, are difficult to detect and intercept, raising concerns over civilian safety in tourist-heavy zones like Eilat.

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Previous strikes have injured dozens and caused damage near hotels and public spaces, mentioning the growing reach of such attacks.

Viral Video Adds To Panic, Remains Unverified

Amid the escalating threat, a viral video claimed that a man jumped from a hotel in panic after a drone alert.

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However, the footage only shows emergency response scenes and smoke near a building, with no visible evidence of any such incident, making the claim unverified.

Part Of Wider Regional Escalation

The drone activity is part of a broader regional conflict, with Iran-backed groups, including the Houthis, launching coordinated drone and missile attacks toward Israel.

These developments have heightened tensions across West Asia, with interception efforts ongoing and fears of further escalation.