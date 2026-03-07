Israel-US-Iran War: Videos Show Chaotic Scenes As Stranded, Confused Passengers Evacuate Dubai Airport After Explosions Heard

X

Chaotic scenes unfolded at Dubai International Airport, particularly near Terminal 3, after loud explosions were reportedly heard early Saturday.

Viral videos circulating online show hundreds of passengers waiting at the airport lounge with luggage and children, sparking panic amid escalating regional tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Viral Videos Show Passengers Running Through Terminal

Several videos shared on social media show large crowds rapidly moving in one direction inside the airport. Hundreds of passengers can be seen fast-walking or running while dragging suitcases, carrying bags, or holding children.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some individuals are seen repeatedly looking over their shoulders as they move away from the area, while others appear to be trying to locate family members amid the confusion. The video shows a tense atmosphere as travellers attempt to exit the terminal or move to safer areas.

Reports Link Incident To Regional Drone Strike

According to reports from Reuters and Al Jazeera, the panic followed reports of an Iranian drone strike targeting locations in the United Arab Emirates on March 7 as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Witnesses reported smoke plumes in parts of the country and multiple security responses. Initial reports suggested that at least 11 people were injured across various locations in the UAE, though details remain limited.

The incident also led to temporary flight suspensions and disruptions at major airports, including Dubai.

Dubai Authorities Say Situation ‘Under Control’

However, authorities in Dubai later clarified that the situation was contained.

In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office said the disturbance was caused by debris falling after an interception, and that the situation had been quickly controlled.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported,” the statement said.

Officials also denied social media claims suggesting a direct incident at Dubai International Airport, stressing that the airport itself was not targeted.

Regional Attacks Continue Across Gulf

The incident comes amid a broader wave of aerial attacks across the Gulf region.

According to Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defence spokesperson Turki Al‑Maliki, Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed 16 drones launched in four waves toward the Shaybah Oil Field, located in the Empty Quarter desert region.

Saudi forces also intercepted a ballistic missile and a cruise missile aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Al‑Kharj, an industrial hub located roughly 80 kilometres from Riyadh.

Another drone was reportedly shot down east of the capital, marking the third consecutive day of attempted strikes targeting Al-Kharj.

Rising Tensions Fuel Panic

The rapid spread of videos showing crowds fleeing the airport has intensified concerns among travellers and residents across the region.

While authorities have insisted the situation remains under control, the incident highlights the growing anxiety across the Gulf as the wider conflict continues to expand.