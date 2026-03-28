West Asia War: Vice President JD Vance Responds To When US Will Leave Iran – VIDEO

US Vice President JD Vance | File Pic

The US–Israel–Iran war has completed one month, and there is still uncertainty as to how long the conflict will continue.

US Vice President JD Vance has made a significant statement regarding the situation, saying that the United States is not interested in remaining in Iran for a long time, not even a year or two.

He said US is currently focused on taking care of business and will soon leave the region. He acknowledged that gas and oil prices have risen since the conflict began. Vance described this as a short-term reaction and impact in the region, but assured that once they leave, prices will come down.

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"We are not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road. We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon, and gas prices will come back down," Vance said during a conversation with Benny Johnson, an American conservative political commentator and podcaster.

He said that President Donald Trump wants to ensure the situation remains stable after US forces withdraw. “The president’s going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don’t have to do this again for a very, very long time," Vance said.