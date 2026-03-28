West Asia War: Iran Strikes Kuwait Port, Claims Multiple US Troops Killed

US-Iran-Israel War | ANI (representative Image)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that it struck six US landing craft utilities at Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait in the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4. The IRGC said that a large number of casualties had been reported among US forces.

The public relations department of the IRGC said in a statement that the strike was carried out using home-grown ballistic missiles, such as Qadr 380 cruise missiles, which have a range of 1,000 kilometres.

"In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh Port, as well as Dubai's coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely," the statement read as reported by NDTV.



"Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the (retaliatory) strikes, whilst the rest are aflame," the IRGC said.

The Iranian armed forces further said that they had destroyed a number of refuelling vehicles and the logistical support fleet belonging to the "terrorist" US military at the Al-Kharj base.

They added that kamikaze drones were employed to launch operations against the gathering centres of US drone unit personnel on the coasts and against one of the hotels in Dubai. Iran also claimed that it struck two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai that had more than 500 US Army personnel.

In addition, Kuwait International Airport was struck by multiple drone attacks that damaged its radar system; however, no casualties were reported.

The strikes come hours after Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Saturday warned neighbouring countries not to let the United States and Israel “run” the ongoing war from their land if they want “development” and “security”.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted," Pezeshkian posted on X.

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"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.