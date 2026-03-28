West Asia War: ‘Need to Keep Shipping Lines Secure,’ PM Modi Speaks To Saudi PM & Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. | PTI

New Delhi: As the US–Israel–Iran war completes a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PM Modi shared the development on X.

"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HARH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure," PM Modi wrote.

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"We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he added.

This conversation is the latest in a series of multiple phone calls PM Modi has had with several world leaders over the past month, ever since the war started on 28 February.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi said he received a call from US President Donald Trump, and both leaders had a “useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia.”