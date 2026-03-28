PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport At Jewar, Urges Nation To Stay United Amid Global Crisis | VIDEO

PM Modi inaugurates Jewar airport and calls for national unity as global uncertainties impact supplies | X - @narendramodi

Noida, March 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar and called upon the country to remain united in the face of global challenges, saying collective strength is key to overcoming crises.

Airport project marks long-awaited milestone

The inauguration marks the realisation of a nearly 25-year-old dream to connect Noida with international air routes. Built at a cost of around ₹11,200 crore in its first phase, the airport is set to boost connectivity and economic growth across western Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration of Phase-I of Noida International Airport marks a major step in Uttar Pradesh’s growth story and India’s aviation future. https://t.co/8OLduHTZU8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

PM highlights global challenges and India’s response

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the world is witnessing uncertainty due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted supplies of essential commodities such as food items, fuel, fertilisers and gas in several countries.

He said India is also impacted as it imports crude oil and gas from the region, but the government is taking all steps to ensure that the burden does not fall on common citizens and farmers.

Focus on continued development in Uttar Pradesh

He stressed that despite global disruptions, India’s development has continued at pace. Referring to western Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the airport is the fourth major project launched or inaugurated in recent weeks.

He cited the foundation of a semiconductor facility in Noida, the progress of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train and the expansion of the Meerut Metro as key milestones.

State’s aviation growth and regional benefits

The Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh has now emerged among the states with the highest number of international airports. He described the inauguration as a moment of pride, noting that he had also laid the foundation stone of the project earlier.

He said the airport will benefit cities including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr and Faridabad, and will open up opportunities for farmers, small industries and youth. He added that the facility will serve as a gateway connecting the region to global markets and symbolise a developing Uttar Pradesh.

Symbolic public participation in inauguration

In a symbolic gesture, Modi invited people present at the programme to switch on their mobile phone flashlights and take part in the inauguration. As the crowd lit up the venue, he said the airport belongs to the people and its inauguration was being carried out collectively.

State leadership backs development push

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended the event, said the project reflects the vision of a new India and will give a fresh impetus to development in the state. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to maintain stable fuel supplies and prices despite global volatility.

Project scale and future expansion plans

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to become a major driver of economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Commercial flight operations are expected to commence from April.

Built over 3,300 acres at an estimated cost of around ₹11,000 crore, the first phase of the airport is nearing completion with one terminal and a runway ready for operations.

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In its initial phase, it is expected to handle nearly 30 million passengers annually, significantly reducing the load on Indira Gandhi International Airport, located about 72 km away. In the long term, the project is planned to expand into one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs, with up to five runways targeted by 2040.