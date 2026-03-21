West Asia War: UAE Joins Joint Statement Backing Efforts To Ensure Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

Strait Of Hormuz | Representative Image

The UAE on Saturday joined the 21 nations in condemning the recent Iranian attacks on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf and civilian infrastructure, as well as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE, UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania and Australia are part of the joint statement.

In the joint statement, the leaders expressed "deep concern about the escalating conflict", adding that it has impacted "all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable".

They called on Iran to immediately cease all attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

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“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” the statement read.

“We welcome the International Energy Agency decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output,” the statement added.

The leaders also expressed willingness to work to provide support for the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and the IFIs.

“Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security,” the statement read.