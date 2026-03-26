West Asia War: Netanyahu Claims Killing Of IRGC Navy Chief Who 'Led Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz' - VIDEO

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | File

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday claimed that Israel has eliminated the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, who, according to him, led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in a recent strike.

"We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime. Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," Netanyahu said in a statement shared by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

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The claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged killing.

If confirmed, the killing would mark a major escalation in the conflict, as it would involve the targeting of a senior Iranian military figure closely linked to maritime operations in the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Significant global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it every day. Meanwhile, the US–Israel–Iran war entered Day 25 on Tuesday.