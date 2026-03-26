West Asia War: ‘Better Get Serious Before It’s Too Late’: Trump Warns Iran Negotiators

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Washington DC: A day after Iran rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point peace plan, Trump on Thursday claimed that Tehran is "begging" to make a deal with the United States to end the war.

He called Iranian negotiators "strange" and warned them to start taking things seriously before "it is too late".

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.' WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!" he said.

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A 15-point US proposal by Donald Trump to end the conflict includes demands ranging from dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme and curbing its missiles to effectively handing over control of the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.

However, Iran on Wednesday rejected Trump's 15-point proposal for ceasefire talks and instead outlined five conditions for America and Israel to end the war in the Middle East, according to Iranian state media. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” Press TV reported.

Iran's conditions

A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy.

The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic.

Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.

The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region.

International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.