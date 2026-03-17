West Asia War: Israeli PM Netanyahu Claims Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani Killed In Airstrikes - VIDEO

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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, in a video message, claimed that Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, had been killed in an airstrike by Israeli forces.

"This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that effectively runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – these are the helpers of the gangsters, who spread terror in the streets of Tehran and other cities in Iran against the population," he said.

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"There too, we are operating; operating from the air with Air Force aircraft and with UAVs. We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it. This will not happen at once; it will not happen easily. But if we persist, we will give them an opportunity to take their fate into their own hands," he added.

He further said, "At the same time, we are assisting our American friends in the Gulf. I spoke at length with President Trump yesterday on this matter. There is cooperation between our air forces and our navies, between myself and President Trump and his team."

"We will also assist through indirect attacks that generate enormous pressure on the Iranian regime, as well as through direct operations. There are many more surprises. Through strategy, we will wage war. We will not reveal all the strategies here, but I told you: there are many," he added.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the death of Ali Larijani .