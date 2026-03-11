West Asia Conflict: Israel Strikes Targets In Tehran, Tabriz; Intercepts Iranian Missiles | VIDEO

Israeli defence forces launch strikes on Iranian targets in Tehran and Tabriz as missile interceptions continue amid escalating West Asia tensions | ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11: Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, Israeli Defence Forces on Tuesday (local time) conducted a combined strike in Tehran and Tabriz, as per the details shared by the Israel Defence Forces.

IDF claims multiple targets hit

In a post on X, the IDF said that the targets struck included a special units command centre in Tabriz, an "Imam Hassan" security unit military compound in Tehran, a command centre for the security unit responsible for ballistic missile launches and artillery fire, a command centre for the Intelligence and General Security Police in Maragheh Province, and a large Basij forces compound in Tabriz.

🛩️📍TEHRAN & TABRIZ: A combined strike on central command centres of the Iranian terror regime



Targets struck included:

• A special units command center in Tabriz

• An “Imam Hassan” security unit military compound in Tehran

• A command center for the security unit… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 10, 2026

Israeli air defence intercepts missiles

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force in a post on X said that it had intercepted missiles launched from Iran and called for people to exercise caution.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל.

מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.

הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.

יש להיכנס למרחבים… — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 10, 2026

In a post on X, it said, "The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives."

Iran claims drone strike on Haifa facility

Tasnim News Agency, citing the Iranian Army, said that an Israeli military intelligence and satellite surveillance centre in Haifa was targeted by drones.

The Iranian Army has confirmed that an Israeli military intelligence and satellite surveillance center in Haifa (Ofek), which played a key role in the development and production of advanced military weaponry, was successfully targeted by drones. https://t.co/6LRgtdqcSO — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) March 10, 2026

It wrote on X, "The Iranian Army has confirmed that an Israeli military intelligence and satellite surveillance centre in Haifa (Ofek), which played a key role in the development and production of advanced military weaponry, was successfully targeted by drones."

It also claimed that Iran had shot down US MQ-9 Reaper and Israeli Hermes drones over Isfahan.

It further said that several Qadr, Emad, and Kheibar Shahkan missiles were launched against US-Israeli targets.

Missiles and drones reported across Gulf

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that the UAE said that it was responding to a 'barrage of ballistic missiles' from Iran. It further reported that Saudi Arabia mentioned two drones being intercepted near the Shaybah oil field.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM also shared visuals of attacks on Iranian naval vessels.

Iran denies planning pre-emptive attack

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied the claims that the country was planning a "pre-emptive" attack on the US and its forces, a claim that the United States has peddled to attack the Persian Gulf country.

Dismissing it as a lie, Araghchi called Operation Epic Fury a grave misadventure.

Regional conflict escalates

The developments come amid an escalating security situation in West Asia, which has resulted in the conflict expanding beyond Iran, with Iranian retaliatory strikes—using missiles and drones—targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian and energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Also Watch:

The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20% of the world's oil transits.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)