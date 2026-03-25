West Asia War: Iran Launches Cruise Missile At USS Abraham Lincoln After Navy’s Warning - VIDEO

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Amid claims of negotiations and talks by US President Donald Trump, Iran on Wednesday claimed that it launched a cruise missile towards the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, according to Iranian state television. However, US officials have not confirmed the claim.

The Iranian Army’s public relations department said coastal cruise missiles were fired in the direction of the US aircraft carrier.

A purported video of the strike, shared by Iran’s Fars News Agency, shows projectiles launched into the sky and loud booms in the background.

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Earlier, the Iranian Navy had issued a direct warning to the United States, saying that the USS Abraham Lincoln is under close surveillance and could be targeted if it approaches Iranian territory.

According to a report by state broadcaster Press TV, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani warned that the aircraft carrier would be struck by the Army Navy if it entered the range of Iran’s missile systems. He said the vessel is being constantly monitored.

If confirmed, this will be the first time the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been targeted in the ongoing war.